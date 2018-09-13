Around Town 9/13/18: 9th Annual Taste of Downtown

(WSYM) - It is still summer and he food and wine festival of the summer is finally here in Lansing. This Saturday afternoon at 3:30 marks the 9th annual "Taste of Downtown" on the 100 south block of Washington Square.

Admission gets you five food tickets and five wine sampling tickets along with a keepstake wine glass. More than 40 restaurants will be on hand showcasing their food and over 100 different wines from around the world will be ready for you to taste as well.

Pre-sale tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Additional tickets are $1 for food and $2 for wine.

If yo're 21 or over, do not forget your ID.