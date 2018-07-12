134th Trooper Recruit School Graduates

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Michigan’s newest troopers will soon report to work at Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across the state after graduating from the 134th Trooper Recruit School this afternoon. Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP, administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony at the Lansing Center.

“These men and women have chosen a noble and rewarding career of public service,” said graduation keynote speaker, Governor Rick Snyder. “I appreciate their dedication to serving the residents of our great state, and wish all of them safety on the job each day.”

In her address to the graduates, MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said, “The desire of our newest members to want to influence positive change in their communities says a lot about the caliber of people joining our ranks today. In all things you do, do what’s right, do your best, and treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Tpr. David Brelinski III was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at today’s ceremony. He also received the Team Building Award. Other award recipients included Tpr. Jared Carlson who received the Academic Achievement Award, Tpr. Christopher Kustra who received the Marksmanship Award and Tpr. Joshua Ashlock who received the Outstanding Performance Award.

The 134 th Trooper Recruit School began on Jan. 14, 2018, when 152 prospective troopers reported to the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. For the past 26 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

In order to be selected to attend the academy, all applicants had to pass a stringent selection process that included a physical fitness test, background investigation and hiring interview.

As part of the department’s commitment to community outreach and service, the recruits volunteered at Angel House and the Lansing Rescue Mission during their recruit training.

The MSP is actively recruiting for a trooper recruit school anticipated to begin in September; interested candidates should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for more information on how to apply.

Including these new troopers, there are 1,269 troopers assigned statewide.

Source: PRESS RELEASE