10 things to do in Michigan this weekend, Jan. 26-28

Light Snow / Windy
HI: 31°
LO: 21°
38th Annual Motorcycle Swap Meet | January 28 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Wine and Canvas @ Carrabba's Italian Grill | January 28 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Wine and Canvas at Lansing City Market | January 27 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
6thh Annual Art and Craft Beer Fest | January 27 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Zoo in your Neighborhood | January 27 | Holt, MI | MORE INFO
Waitress @ Wharton Center | January 26-28 | East Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Yoga at the Brewery | January 27 | East Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Meridian Moonlight Sleeding | January 27 | Willaimston, MI | MORE INFO
Winter Snowshoe Hike | January 26 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Family day at the Grid Arcade | January 28 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO
Spend time reading to animals at Holt library this weekend, catch the show Waitress at Wharton, attend a community yoga class at the Lansing Brewing Co. and more!