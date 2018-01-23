10 things to do in Michigan this weekend, Jan. 26-28

1:47 PM, Jan 23, 2018

38th Annual Motorcycle Swap Meet | January 28 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

https://www.lansingcenter.com

Wine and Canvas @ Carrabba's Italian Grill | January 28 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

www.wineandcanvas.com

Wine and Canvas at Lansing City Market | January 27 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

www.wineandcanvas.com

6thh Annual Art and Craft Beer Fest | January 27 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

http://www.artandcraftbeerfest.com/

Zoo in your Neighborhood | January 27 | Holt, MI | MORE INFO

potterparkzoo.org

Waitress @ Wharton Center | January 26-28 | East Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

www.whartoncenter.com

Yoga at the Brewery | January 27 | East Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

Lansing Brewing Co.

Meridian Moonlight Sleeding | January 27 | Willaimston, MI | MORE INFO

http://www.meridian.mi.us/

Winter Snowshoe Hike | January 26 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

mynaturecenter.org

Family day at the Grid Arcade | January 28 | Lansing, MI | MORE INFO

http://thegridoldtown.com/

Spend time reading to animals at Holt library this weekend, catch the show Waitress at Wharton, attend a community yoga class at the Lansing Brewing Co. and more! 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top