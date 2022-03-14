Wyoming police find missing 11-month-old and her mother, identified as person of interest in homicide

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police say a missing 11-month-old girl is safe and her mother is in custody after a homicide Sunday night.

Investigators say they got a welfare check call from a woman looking to check on her daughter Sakina Muhammad.

Police say Muhammad was involved in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend who also lived in the home on Taft Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Kwan Andre Winston dead.

Police say Muhammad is a suspect in the shooting, and that she took off with her 11-month-old daughter, Ayvah Nyre Winston.

FOX 17

Police say Muhammad is now in custody.

According to Wyoming police, an AMBER Alert was not issued in this case because it did not meet the criteria for one. The child was not believed to be in danger.