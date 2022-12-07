‘World’s Best Potatoes’ Recipe Offers Crispy, Buttery, Parmesan-Crusted Goodness

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Roasted potatoes are a classic side dish that complements almost every recipe. There are so many different ways to prepare roasted potatoes, from the viral recipe that crashed Ina Garten’s website to the Greek-style potatoes with lemon to “smashed” potatoes.

But now, a new contender has entered the ring. This online recipe started gaining traction on TikTok and other social media sites, and before long food bloggers across the country were trying out the clever potato hack. The recipe may have originated at Dan-O’s Seasoning, which is at least claiming that it started the trend. Soon, other outlets like The Kitchn were getting in on the action.

Here’s a viral TikTok video from @king_of_dans showing how to create the dish:

This recipe is very accessible, as it just uses prepared ingredients like packaged seasoning and Kraft parmesan. Note that the TikToker scores his potatoes (with an “X” on the inner flesh) so that they really soak up all that buttery, cheesy flavor.

Watch this twist on the “World’s Best Potatoes” recipe as prepared by Hajar Larbah on TikTok below at @moribyan. She upgrades the dish with her own mix of spices, then dips the herb and Parmesan-covered potato halves in shredded Parmesan before roasting them face-down. Be prepared to crave these … there is a reason this recipe has over 1 million views!

As you can see, the secret to this recipe lies in the seasoning. Pick small red potatoes or gold potatoes that are large enough for you to score comfortably (those little mini fingerling potatoes might be a bit too small). Try to pick potatoes around the same size so that they cook at the same speed and you don’t end up with burnt taters.

For seasoning, you can use Dan-O’s, which you can find on Amazon or at Walmart and other retailers. Or make a fresh slurry of herbs like Larbah suggests, including red pepper flakes, salt, parsley, and fresh Parmesan. Choose your own adventure!

Find The Kitchn’s version here. Or visit Dan-O’s Seasoning site for its “recipe that started a viral trend.” And enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.