Witnesses describe mass killings amid paramilitary takeover in Sudan

A brutal massacre in western Sudan has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced, as advocates warn the world is witnessing yet another act of genocide unfold in real time.

Last week, the Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, also known as RSF, captured the city of El Fasher in the North Darfur State and began a brutal mass killing spree, shedding so much civilian blood that the red stains on the ground can be seen from space in satellite images provided by human rights groups.

Those who escaped the violence have found refuge in the town of Tawila, including more than 700 unaccompanied children.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | The remains of 8 hostages still remain in Gaza

“I will be unequivocal here: this is an act of genocide,” said Shayna Lewis, a Sudan specialist at Avaaz, a nonprofit that raises awareness about global human rights abuses. “We have seen the targeting of ethnic groups in El-Fasher, and we also have testimony that the RSF had intended to carry out ethnic based massacres in the city.”

Several survivors shared their experiences during a virtual news conference from Sudan hosted by the nonprofit Avaaz. During the hour-long event, survivors recounted harrowing tales of rape, murder, kidnappings, beatings, and other atrocious acts committed by the RSF.

“There would be rape, and there would be several violations,” said a female survivor. “There would be whippings, there would be kickings and anything that you would witness, you just have to stay quiet, and nobody would ask you why you're screaming. Every citizen is just completely afraid.”

Survivors also spoke of their tumultuous journey to Tawila, explaining how they faced even more violence along the way. They recounted how the RSF looted all of their belongings, even going as far as to search sensitive areas such as diapers and girls’ sanitary pads for hidden items. Many said they were forced to make the long trip barefoot, leaving their feet torn up.

“We were walking on thorns, and people were thirsty and hungry, walking for hours,” said a male survivor. “It was quite painful. We didn't give up.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Private donors gave more than $125M to keep aid programs going after US cuts

Once survivors arrived in Tawila, many described feeling a sense of relief. But the horror is still not over.

Adam Rijal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur, said most people who reached Tawila arrived injured, with gunshot wounds and suffering from severe malnutrition. Several survivors emphasized the need for food, water, blankets, clothing, medical care and other basic necessities, adding that the nongovernmental organizations in the area do not have enough supplies for everyone.

“We need access to medication,” said a male survivor. “There are needs of children, of clothing for children, because now it's winter. And also, basic essentials and food aid. Everything that is present right now would not be sufficient for everyone.”

Many also said they still have loved ones in El-Fasher but cannot reach them because of an internet blackout. Those who remain in the city now face extreme hunger. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification — the leading international authority on hunger crises — has detected a famine in El-Fasher, and several other areas of Sudan are also at risk.

“We share this responsibility to not only bear witness, but to take action, because without action, thousands more will die from disease and hunger in Darfur, and many more will die as the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces continue to fight and attempt to tear Sudan apart,” said Lewis. “For too long, Sudan has been lamented as the Forgotten War, but it is not forgotten. It is being actively ignored. But we on this call have the power to begin to change things.”

