Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire 'is in effect' and Israeli planes won't attack anymore

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believed that both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks that followed an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.

Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Iran’s state media said its military denied firing on Israel.

Trump said Iran “violated it but Israel violated it too ... I’m not happy with Israel.”

Israel and Iran had accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by President Trump to end their 12-day war that had roiled the Middle East, following Tehran’s limited, retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday.

Here is the latest:

Trump ‘exceptionally firm and direct’ in call with Netanyahu

President Donald Trump has spoken to Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu from Air Force One as he made his way to the NATO summit at The Hague.

Trump did not mince words, according to a White House official familiar with the matter. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly about the private leaders’ call, said Trump was “exceptionally firm and direct with Prime Minister Netanyahu about what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire.”

The official added that Netanyahu understood the severity of situation and acknowledged Trump’s concerns.

Trump says ‘ceasefire is in effect’

President Donald Trump has said in a Truth Social post that Israeli fighter jets will “turn around” and won’t attack Iran, as he presses both sides to abide by a ceasefire.

The comments came shortly after he expressed deep frustration with both Israel and Iran as the truce appeared to falter.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a fri

Trump warns Israel to ‘bring your pilots home now’

President Donald Trump has expressed deep disappointment with both Israel and Iran over the truce he helped broker as validation for his strategic gamble of ordering U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either but I’m really unhappy with Israel going out this morning,” Trump said at the White House.

The president took to his Truth Social platform to warn Israel to end its attacks.

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION,” Trump posted. “BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Turkey urges all parties to fully observe ceasefire

Turkey has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran but also said it was closely monitoring statements indicating violations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged all parties to fully observe the ceasefire the “critical period ahead,” saying the Middle East was in need of peace and stability.

The ministry also called for the resolution of the Palestinian issue which it described as being at the “root of many problems in the Middle East.”

Macron expresses concerns that Iran could continue work to enrich uranium

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concerns that the Israel-Iran war has increased the risk that Iranian leaders will continue work in secret to enrich uranium that can be used for nuclear weapons.

“This risk has, it’s true, increased with what has happened recently,” Macron said. He was asked if Iranian uranium-enrichment work could continue in secret after nearly two weeks of Israeli airstrikes and the dropping of giant bunker-busting bombs by U.S. stealth bombers on Iranian nuclear plants.

He repeated France’s desire for negotiations to address concerns about Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“Our shared objective is that Iran doesn’t equip itself with a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump: Both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms

President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague. He expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.

“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

