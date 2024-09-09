Kate, princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy

Kate, the princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy treatment about six months after revealing her diagnosis.

She called the cancer journey "complex, scary and unpredictable," but added that it has given her a new perspective on life.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," the princess said in a statement.

Noting that her path to healing and full recovery is not over, Kate said her focus is "to stay cancer free."

