Netanyahu uses QR code at UN to display Hamas attack visuals

In a fiery speech that prompted a walkout by some U.N. delegates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.N. General Assembly as many Western nations began recognizing Palestine as a state.

During Netanyahu's address, he wore a QR code on his suit jacket that linked to a website showing images of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"Hamas’ crimes against humanity are a fact. They are backed up by the evidence collected and compiled here. Do not fall for Hamas’ disinformation and media distortion," the website reads.

RELATED STORY | Little daylight between US and Israel evident as Rubio and Netanyahu meet

Netanyahu's speech was also directed toward Palestinians as it was aired on cellphone networks in Gaza.

Netanyahu criticized world leaders who have expressed support for a Palestinian state.

"Over time, many world leaders buckled. They buckled under the pressure of a biased media, radical Islamist constituencies and anti-semitic mobs," he said. "There's a familiar saying. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Well, for many countries here, when the going got tough, you caved. And here's the shameful result of that collapse. For much of the past two years, Israel has had to fight a seven-front war against barbarism, with many of your nations opposing us.

"Astoundingly, as we fight the terrorists who murdered many of your citizens, you are fighting us. You condemn us, you embargo us, and you wage political and legal warfare. It's called lawfare against us."

He added that it isn't an indictment of Israel, "but an indictment of you."

In recent weeks, numerous nations, including some strong U.S. allies such as France and Canada, have backed a two-state solution, which would allow Palestinians to have their own government and territory. This approach has long been opposed by Israel and the United States.

As a humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza amid Israel's continuing fight against Hamas, some nations say a two-state solution is the only way to end the war.

"We experienced all together this horrific attacks," French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week. "You have as many Hamas fighters as you had the first day, so it doesn't work to dismantle Hamas. This is not the right way to proceed."

Netanyahu said Hamas, not Israel, should be blamed for Gazans who are suffering famine.

"If there are Gazans who don't have enough food, it's because Hamas is stealing it. Hamas steals it, hoards it, and sells it at exorbitant prices to fight its war machine," he said.