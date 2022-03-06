Wooden teethers recalled due to potential choking hazard

(WXMI) — More than 8,500 wooden teethers by Bebe au Lait have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CSPS).

We’re told the beads can come loose if the string that holds them together becomes untied.

CSPS says the teethers come in a dozen styles and bear one of these date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020 or 03-2021.

Six cases of loose beads were reported.

Those who purchased the teethers are urged to withhold the products from their children and get in touch with the manufacturer for more on how to receive a refund. CSPS advises consumers to fill out this form in exchange for store credit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube