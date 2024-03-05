Women's Successes and Struggles in Business the Highlight of Women's Week in Jackson

Women's Week highlights women's successes and struggles in business

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosting week-long series of events

Video features Amanda Loveland, Director of Marketing and Development, discussing meaning and purpose of Women's Week

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Stories of women in business in our neighborhoods—their successes and struggles—are the focus of Women's Week—a series of events hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda Loveland, Director of Marketing and Development, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce: "The reality is our workplaces were laid with the foundation of males who started them and males who dictated them."

Amanda Loveland is the Director of Marketing and Development at the Chamber. She hopes events like Women's Week can be a step to a solution of workplace inequality.

Amanda Loveland, Director of Marketing and Development, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce: "I think the best thing we can do in workplace culture is simply have conversations with those individuals—with the women, with the people who identify as she/her, with the people of color, with the people in LGBTQ+ communities and say 'what can a workplace do to make it an ideal place for you to work…and then we have to listen."

Loveland says Women's Week will highlight specific fields in which women are underrepresented.

Amanda Loveland, Director of Marketing and Development, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce: "We are focusing this week on women in global enterprise, women in law enforcement, women in motor sports, women who run capital campaigns, and women in local government."

A full schedule of events is available on the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce's website.