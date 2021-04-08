WMU Cooley Law building for sale in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School building in downtown Grand Rapids has been listed for sale.

Located at 111 Commerce Avenue SW, the five-story building is currently used for educational purposes for the law school but can be retrofitted for different purposes, according to a news release Wednesday.

As is, the building features a law library on the lower level and the first floor, houses a 30-seat computer lab classroom, four 100-seat classrooms, numerous smaller classrooms, five distance education classrooms, two classrooms, six group study rooms, a student lounge with vending area and spaces for student services, student organizations and faculty.

All classrooms and study areas are cabled to accommodate wireless access points and have ample electrical outlets for laptop use.

“111 Commerce is a great opportunity for and institutional or education user to expand into Grand Rapids at a price well below replacement costs,” said Jeff Karger, who is managing marketing efforts. “The office market in the Grand Rapids urban core has remained stable through the pandemic. There is only a handful of opportunities to purchase a building of this quality and location in the market.”

