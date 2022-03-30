Prosecutors rest their case on day 13 of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Now, it's the defense's turn to call their own witnesses to the stand, which may include militia experts who will testify that the group's trainings were legal and not uncommon for militias.

We could also hear from Max Wycoff, an early member of the Wolverine Watchmen who trained with the group but wasn't charged.

Tuesday, the four defendants on trial heard more of their own words in court.

One recording, in particular, called into question the entire entrapment defense.

The recording was between Brandon Caserta from his jail cell and a reporter with Buzzfeed News.

The defense has been relying on the entrapment defense, claiming that it was the FBI and its dozen undercover agents that pushed the kidnapping plot along, not the defendants.

But in the recording that was heard in court Tuesday, the Buzzfeed reporter asks Caserta about undercover informant Dan Chappel, known as “Big Dan” in the group.

Attorneys argue Chappel was the one telling the militia what to do with direction from the government.

But in the recording, Caserta says he barely communicated with Chappel at all.

He testified, "Dan was never like 'Jey, you want to kidnap the governor?' He never said anything like that to me."

