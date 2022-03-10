Witness testimony continues in governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Witness testimony continues Thursday in the case of four men who are accused of planning to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer back in 2020.

FBI Special Agent Todd Rynek will be cross-examined by the defense Thursday morning.

Rynek was the first witness called to testify on Wednesday afternoon.

He testified the initial tip on the alleged plot came from a citizen walk-in tip at their Flint field office.

Wednesday morning, the trial kicked off with opening statements from the prosecution and defense attorneys. The government has the burden of proof, so they gave their opening statements first.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth, who gave the prosecution’s opening statement, implored the jury to look at the actions of the defendants, not the words themselves. He discussed how several of the accused men surveilled the governor’s vacation home, tested improvised explosive devices, trained with weapons and communicated using code words.

“These were not people who are all talk,” Roth continued. “These were people who wanted to make sure that all of them are about action. These are people who wanted to separate themselves from the people that were all talk.”

It was an idea Christopher Gibbons, attorney for the accused ringleader, Adam Fox, refuted several times throughout his opening statement.

“There was no plan, there was no conspiracy,” said Gibbons, who called his client a ‘misfit’ and outcast. “Adam Fox talks big. He draws attention to himself. He's trying to be cool.”

The defense of all four men rests on a claim of entrapment, driven by the idea that FBI informants had personal and monetary motivations for convincing the men to commit a higher crime.

All four defendants, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, and Barry Croft are facing one count each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Fox and Harris face one count each of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction for their alleged test run of an IED detonation. Harris and Croft are also charged with possession of an unregistered disruptive device. Harris also faces one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle that he allegedly carried with him to a training.

