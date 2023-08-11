Win this margarita tester contest and spend a week in Las Vegas

It’s not often that you’ll find a job opening for something you love to do, but if drinking margaritas is at the top of your list, there’s a chance you can actually earn some cash for sipping your favorite libation.

OnlineCasino.ca is looking for an official Margarita Tester to head to Vegas for seven days and — you guessed it — sample margaritas! The chosen applicant will get up to $4,000 to use toward travel costs, overnight stays and purchasing margaritas. Any additional costs will need to be covered by the winner. If chosen, you are welcome to bring a friend along, but their travel costs will not be covered.

To apply, simply fill out an online form with your information and favorite cocktail. While you don’t have to choose “margarita” as your favorite drink and your chances of winning are not based on that, it probably wouldn’t hurt if that’s your favorite.

You have until 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 1 to submit your application and must be able to head to Las Vegas for one week between Nov. 1 and Feb. 29, 2024. Of course, you must be 21 years of age or older to apply. Winners are chosen randomly.

If chosen for the job, you will need to drink one margarita each day at different bars, venues or other locations in Las Vegas and rate each one according to the competition’s guidelines. You’ll rate the drinks based on appearance, quality of ingredients, the atmosphere and experience of the location, and whether the drink is a good value for the price.

You will also need to take photos of each drink and be able to submit your reviews within five days from the last day of your trip.

