You can win free Starbucks for life—here’s how

If you can’t get through your day without a Starbucks run in the morning, the coffee chain is offering up a handful of prizes for the holidays, including Starbucks for life!

The Starbucks for Life game has officially returned for the seventh year, offering Starbucks Rewards members the chance to win more than 2.7 million prizes, ranging from coupons for free drinks and food to bonus stars, Starbucks merchandise and, yes, free Starbucks for life.

Starbucks’ “for life” means the winners will receive a daily credit for 30 years, good for one free food or beverage item at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. Yes, that means that if you somehow get tired of coffee, you can get a food item — like a muffin, breakfast sandwich or dessert — once in a while instead.

You can play daily through Jan. 3, 2022, by visiting Starbucks’ website. You’ll earn a play by making a purchase as a Starbucks Rewards member and complete challenges for extra plays and digital gifts. You can earn up to two plays per day.

Every play gets you a game piece, which you will need to collect so they add up to prizes, but there are also some chances for instant wins.

Along with Starbucks for life, if you collect three of the same pieces, you can instead earn Starbucks for six months, three months or one month, 15,000 bonus stars, a $100 Starbucks gift card, a Starbucks-themed Ravensburger puzzle or 1,000 stars — the coffee maker‘s points system.

If you plan on making a purchase to earn a play, Starbucks’ holiday beverages and cups are back, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew.

You’ll also find a new seasonal drink, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, the first non-dairy holiday drink for the coffee chain. Featuring sugar cookie-flavored syrup, the drink combines espresso, ice and almond milk, and is finished off with a dash of festive cookie sprinkles.

Will you be playing the Starbucks for Life game for a chance at winning free coffee for 30 years?

