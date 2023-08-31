Why will a giant 180-foot sandwich fly over Chiefs' NFL opener?

When you win the Super Bowl, you get to host the first game of the next NFL season.

When you host the first game of the NFL season, it's not often that you see a giant 180-foot sandwich flying above. But, that's exactly what Kansas City Chiefs fans will expect to see — and with people on board too!

The timing of the sandwich flight is built around the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL home opener — which doubles as the kickoff to the 2023 NFL regular season on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Six sandwich lovers at a time will board what is actually a blimp made to look like a giant sub sandwich.

Those in Kansas City will be able to take part in the "once-in-a-lifetime dining experience" between Sept. 5 and 7.

It's being billed as a dining experience because participants on board will be offered a sandwich that the chain Subway is promoting.

Four types of sandwiches from the fast food giant will be provided to participants during the ride. Up to 40 participants can board the blimp each day, with a maximum of six guest per ride.

The blimp is also set to make appearances in Orlando and the Miami area later in the month.





This story was originally published by Scripps News Kansas City.

