East Lansing, Mich - Tuesday marks World Health Day, but on any given day on the MSU campus, students face some sort of sickness. Despite this, many sick students do not make it to a doctor's office.



62% of young adults avoid seeking medical care, often believing their illnesses are too minor.

Delaying treatment can cause minor physical or mental health issues to escalate quickly and spread among students.

MSU's Olin Health Center offers free medical visits, but many students are unaware of the resources available to them.

"In fact, 62% of young adults avoid seeking medical care," Currier said.

WATCH BELOW: WHY MANY MSU STUDENTS AVOID MEDICAL CARE

Why many MSU students avoid seeking medical care despite having free campus health services available

Currier said the reasons why vary, but the mindset from students is similar.

"They think they're healthy, they think they're invulnerable. Whatever it is, it's minor, and it's just important enough to go to a doctor," Currier said.

When minor issues go unresolved, a simple cough or a mental health concern can escalate quickly.

"The longer you wait for care, the harder it is to treat," Currier said.

The issue goes beyond campus, but at MSU, the Olin Health Center offers same-day appointments and walk-in hours. For most students, the first three medical office visits of each academic year are free of charge.

MSU senior Haley McEwen knows many students who did not even know of the services at their disposal.

"(I have) Friends that only starting using it this year,and we're in our senior year, so they're using it in the final semester and they've only used it like once," McEwen said.

Seeking medical care is advice that a lot of students may not hear often, but it can really make a difference.

"It can help lower the spread. We all live on campus,we all go to class together, some of us workout together, and the spread of these germs is insane," McEwen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

