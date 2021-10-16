Whitmer signs bill giving car dealerships more operating hours flexibility

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Thursday that will amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow car dealerships more flexibility in their operating hours.

Currently, Michigan car dealerships must be open for at least 30 hours a week for 52 weeks every year, according to a news release Friday.

Officials say the requirement poses a challenge for car dealerships to accommodate emergencies, vacations and other needed closures.

“I am happy to sign legislation that supports our small businesses and puts Michigan first,” Whitmer said. “Senate Bill 128 lifts restrictions for Michigan car dealerships without compromising opportunities for consumers. This bill is a great example of the positive difference we can make for Michiganders.”

The bill allows dealerships to be open for less than the 30-hour minimum for up to four weeks per year.

“We applaud Gov. Whitmer for signing this commonsense legislation that will provide many small, independent automobile dealerships with much-needed regulatory relief and flexibility when emergencies occur and provide them with the ability to plan for other temporary closures,” said Otto Hahne, owner of City of Cars in Troy and president of the Michigan Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

Read a copy of the bill here.