Whitmer declares Nov. 15-21 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared the week of Nov. 15-21 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week to highlight “the vital role registered apprenticeships play in supporting both employers who need skilled talent and Michigan’s workers who gain skills toward rewarding, high-demand and high-wage careers.”

As part of this week, the governor encouraged residents Monday to consider earning while learning through a paid registered apprenticeship program.

“Registered apprenticeships offer a pathway to a good-paying career for thousands of Michiganders and help employers have access to the highly skilled talent they need to succeed,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is proud to be a national leader in using the Registered Apprenticeship Program model for skill development, and we are excited about the benefits it offers students, career seekers, workers and businesses throughout the state as we continue to work to close the skills gap.”

Michigan had almost 20,000 active apprentices in more than 1,000 registered apprenticeship programs in 2020, according to state officials.

“Registered apprenticeships provide tremendous opportunity and a pathway for hardworking Michiganders to succeed in high-demand, high-wage careers,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “We continue to focus on the growth of registered apprenticeships in Michigan by encouraging citizens to explore opportunities to gain in-demand skills without extensive tuition debt, and by helping employers grow the needed skill talent, creating more and better jobs.”

Apprentices get a paycheck from day one, obtain paid work experience, related classroom instruction and a national, industry-recognized credential upon program completion.

Employers and labor organizations offer registered apprenticeships and training in fields like advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, health care, information technology and mobility.

Michigan obtained federal funds this past year to support its registered apprenticeship expansion efforts, including a $10 million U.S. Department of Labor grant back in July.

These funds expand registered apprenticeship opportunities for women, people of color, individuals with disabilities and those without a high school diploma or equivalent.

More information from the state can be found here.