White House hopefuls rally for voter support and fundraising

Like it or not, money is a big part of running for the White House. And this week, three different presidential candidates tackled their money needs in three different ways.

President Joe Biden has been aggressive in his campaign travel lately, making stops in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina in the past two weeks.

"Folks, if America sends me a Congress that are Democrats. I promise you, Kamala and I will restore Roe vs Wade is the law of the land again," President Biden said during a stop in North Carolina Tuesday.

He's heading to New York Thursday night for an event featuring former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama. According to NBC News, the event is expected to rake in more than $10 million dollars in one night.

President Biden's team is also currently winning the fundraising battle. According to the latest campaign finance reports, the president's campaign had nearly $120 million more in the bank than former President Donald Trump.

Civil and criminal court cases have limited Trump's time on the campaign trail.

"I don't know how you can have a trial like this in the middle of an election, a presidential election," Trump said after a Monday court appearance in New York.

The presumptive Republican nominee has been attending small fundraising events in recent weeks, but he hasn't been holding his big rallies. The last time the Trump campaign hosted one of those was March 9 in Georgia.

While those big events demonstrate enthusiasm for Trump's campaign, they can cost as much as half a million dollars.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially made Nicole Shanahan his running mate. She is a Silicon Valley lawyer and philanthropist, who is expected to infuse her own personal wealth into the campaign.

"If you are one of those disillusioned Republicans, I encourage you to join me, a disillusioned Democrat, in this movement to unify and heal America," Shanahan said Tuesday in Oakland, California.

According to Open Secrets, all the 2024 candidates for president have already combined to raise nearly half a billion dollars, and election day is still over 220 days away.

