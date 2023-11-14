When will stores open? What to expect for Black Friday

For the fourth consecutive year, Black Friday will predominantly be a Friday event as most major retailers have shifted away from opening on Thanksgiving Thursday since the pandemic.

Most major retailers tell Scripps News they plan to open early on Friday, which is considered the busiest in-person shopping day of the year.

When will stores open?

Most major retailers will open several hours early the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers noted there might be some local variations in hours.

Here is when stores will be open (list will be updated as retailers announce updated hours):

- Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Best Buy: TBA

- Cabela's: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Costco: 9 a.m. to regular close

- Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Dollar General: Normal hours

- Gap: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

- Home Goods: 7 a.m. to regular close

- Kohl's: 5 a.m. to midnight

- Lowe's: 6 a.m. to regular close

- JCPenney: 5 a.m. opening

- Macy's: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

- Marshall's: 7 a.m. opening

- Old Navy: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

- Target: 6 a.m. opening

- TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. opening

- Walmart: TBA

How busy will Black Friday be?

If last year is any indication, stores will be busy. According to the National Retail Federation, 2022 marked the busiest Black Friday in three years. The day attracted 72.9 million in-person shoppers, which was up from 66.5 million the year before. There was also a significant increase in the number of shoppers the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as 64.4 million Americans shopped in person.

But 2022 Black Friday remained below pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the National Retail Federation estimated that 84.2 million people shopped in person on Black Friday. That's in addition to the 59.9 million who shopped the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the 37.8 million who shopped on Thanksgiving itself.

The National Retail Federation said it expects consumer spending to increase 3% to 4% this year compared to the 2022 holiday season.

“Consumers remain in the driver’s seat, and are resilient despite headwinds of inflation, higher gas prices, stringent credit conditions and elevated interest rates,” NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “We expect spending to continue through the end of the year on a range of items and experiences, but at a slower pace. Solid job and wage growth will be contributing factors this holiday season, and consumers will be looking for deals and discounts to stretch their dollars.”

If you are looking to avoid crowds, most retailers are making their Black Friday deals available online. Last year, 130 million Americans shopped online during Thanksgiving weekend.

