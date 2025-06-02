What is the 'Week of Kindness'?

It's 'Week of Kindness' here at FOX 47!

The Week of Kindness is a collaborative initiative between ePIFanyNow™ and FOX 47 designed to spotlight local nonprofits and inspire community engagement through acts of kindness.

Taking place from June 2nd to June 6th, the week aims to highlight nonprofit missions and take on community-centered projects.

FOX 47's neighborhood reporters will be covering the acts of kindness throughout the week at the following locations:



MONDAY, JUNE 2: Village Flower Farm and Community Center

PROJECT: Assisting with gardening tasks including planting, weeding, and spring cleanup to enhance the appearance and health of the community garden.

TUESDAY, JUNE 3: The Disability Network Capital Area

PROJECT: Constructing handicap-accessible ramps to ensure safe and easy access to the home for individuals with mobility challenges.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4: Danny Bath Legacy Award Project

PROJECT: Automobile safety classes, maintenance classes, car-seat demonstration

THURSDAY, JUNE 5: T.W.I.G.S.

PROJECT: Automobile safety classes, maintenance classes, car-seat demonstrations.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6: Nottingham Nature Center

PROJECT: Providing cleaning and maintenance services at a wildlife rehabilitation center, including tasks such as painting, scraping, and general upkeep to support the care of animals and the facility.



The week culminates in a celebration event on Friday night, where the nonprofits involved in the effort will come together to share their success stories. The event will feature speeches, recognition of volunteers, and highlights from the Week of Kindness activities.

On Friday night, FOX 47's 6:30 PM newscast will include live coverage and interviews to capture the event's atmosphere and accomplishments.

Week of Kindness is dedicated to spotlighting local nonprofits and encouraging community engagement through acts of kindness.

