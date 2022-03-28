Week four of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial begins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are heading into week four of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial. While we could be nearing the end of the prosecution’s case, some of the most impactful testimony is still coming out.

Two men who were originally charged in this case and then turned against the other codefendants took the stand last week.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks both testified they helped plan the alleged abduction.

The government was relying on Franks to get up on the stand and say Adam Fox and Barry Croft designed the kidnapping plot, but that's not exactly what happened.

One of the defense attorneys pointed out that right after being arrested in October of 2020, Franks told FBI investigators that Dan Chappel, who was an undercover source for the government, “fueled Adam's fire.” This plays into the defense's argument that it was undercover informants who pushed this plan along, not the men on trial.

Franks may also get a reduced sentence for testifying.

We expect to hear from the FBI agent the group knew as Red at some point this week. The prosecution could rest its case as soon as the middle of this week.

