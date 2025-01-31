Wintry Mix to Snow this Afternoon could Lead to Some Slick Travel

LANSING, Mich. — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Hillsdale County this morning that is set to expire at 10 AM on Friday. Visibility down to a quarter mile is possible. All of our neighborhoods could see some visibility reductions today once we see the switch from rain to snow Friday afternoon.

The low pressure system tracking north has driven rain showers throughout most of our neighborhoods this morning which will continue through early afternoon hours. Once we pass noon, we could start to see our rain transition to a wintry mix that could cause some slick spots on the roads, mainly for northern neighborhoods. The transfer of cooler air into our neighborhoods is causing this shift in precip type and we will see it shift to snow as it tracks through all of our neighborhoods this afternoon.

Fox 47 News Rain Transitioning to Wintry Mix at 3 PM Friday

Fox 47 News Wintry Mix Tracking Through at 5 PM Friday

Fox 47 News Transition to Snow in Southern Neighborhoods at 7 PM Friday

We are not expecting any heavy accumulations of snowfall or ice with this system, but a dusting of snow could create some slick spots on the road. Make sure you are weather aware when heading out the door. We are watching the rainfall, however, as we have portions of our area in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. This could lead to flooding in localized areas in our neighborhoods with close to an inch of rainfall expected. We will continue to watch closely as this system tracks through.

Fox 47 News Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall for Friday

We will have another shot early Sunday morning and into Sunday afternoon for Rain and snow as a system tracks through the state of Michigan. As of now, we are not expecting heavy snowfall or rain accumulations with this system as it moves through with possibly around an inch of snow. This could change prior to, and we will keep you updated as we head into the weekend.

Fox 47 News Snow and Rain Chance for Sunday Morning

