Wintry mix tapers off tonight, improving but cloudy through Christmas

LANSING, Mich. — A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain will continue this evening as an area of low pressure races across southern Michigan. Roads will at least be slick across our neighborhoods, but some icy spots could still develop. Use extra caution if taking to the roads.

The wintry mix will wrap up for us after 9-10pm, leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Lows will fall back to the low 30s, so some refreezing of wet roads could occur.

WSYM Neighborhood Forecast, Tuesday

From there, it's smooth sailing through Christmas! Christmas Eve may have some leftover slick spots on the roads in the morning, but we'll just be looking at a cloudy day otherwise. We might sneak in a break or two of sun, but don't bank on it. Highs will climb above freezing into the mid 30s.

Cloudy skies will continue into Tuesday night for Santa's arrival, and we'll wake up to those same cloudy, but quiet conditions on Christmas morning. Highs will climb to the mid 30s with light winds, so all things considered, we'll eke out some fair weather for the holiday.

The start of Hanukkah on Wednesday night into the start of Kwanzaa on Thursday will continue on a similar trend. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with highs inching a bit higher to the upper 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Saturday

Coming to the weekend, a new storm system spreading northward out of the central United States will bring us a few days of soggy weather. Friday begins dry, but scattered rain showers will begin to break out in the evening on the leading edge of the disturbance. Several more rounds of showers will continue through Saturday and Sunday as a warm front and then the main area of low pressure track northward across the Great Lakes. Upside is we'll get a few days of milder temperatures, with highs in the middle to upper 40s and even a run at 50 on Saturday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Sunday

