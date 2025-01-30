Wintry Mix Expected in our Neighborhoods to End the Work Week

LANSING, Mich. — We are still tracking that southern low pressure system that will be bringing well above average temperatures back to our neighborhoods today along with mixed precipitation for tomorrow. Daytime highs today are expected to exceed 40 degrees across all of our neighborhoods. We will stay dry during the daytime hours as some minor changes have been noticed in the timing of precipitation.

We are still looking to see rain begin in our southern neighborhoods at around 10 or 11 Thursday evening with it continuing to track north throughout the overnight hours. The center of this low is not expected to track through our neighborhoods, but will allow for a shift in our winds to cool our air temperatures down once we reach the morning hours.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Beginning to Cool Around Freezing at 6 AM Friday

Some trends have suggested a warmer and all rain system through tomorrow as other trends fall in line with rain turning to mixed precipitation then to snow as our temperatures cool to around freezing in the overnight hours.

The latter still looks to be the favorable outcome as any ice or sleet accumulation tracks north of our neighborhoods. We could still see some slick spots on the roads as we head through the day Friday due to this event.

Rain looks to turn to snow at around 6 or 7 AM on Friday with snow tracking through our neighborhoods throughout the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. The precipitation is expected to exit our neighborhoods in the early evening hours of Friday.

Fox 47 News Mixed Precipitation as we Enter Friday Morning

We are not expecting any heavy accumulations for both snow and ice/sleet. We will continue to monitor the event as it approaches later this evening for any other changes noted. We will have another chance for a rain and snow event as we head into the weekend on Sunday. We will continue to watch the evolution of this system closely as well.

Fox 47 News Another Chance for a Rain and Snow System This Weekend

