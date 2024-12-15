Wintery mix could leady to ice roads tonight

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our local areas from 8:00 PM this evening through 4:00 AM Sunday. A wintry mix, including freezing rain, could create icy conditions as temperatures drop overnight. Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible, so exercise caution on the roads. Overnight temperatures will fall to a low of 29°F, with gusty winds reaching up to 20 mph, making it feel like the lower 20s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will rise to a high of 39°F, which should help melt any ice. However, rain is expected at several points throughout the day. While the rainfall is not expected to be heavy, wind gusts in the 20 mph range will make it feel colder. By Sunday night, temperatures will dip to around 35°F.

Monday brings another system to the area, delivering milder conditions but steady rain. Temperatures will climb to a high of 50°F. However, on the backside of this system, colder air will begin moving in, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures starting Tuesday.

By Thursday, daytime highs will struggle to reach 28°F, and snow is likely. While it's too early to determine potential accumulations, we recommend monitoring updates as the week progresses.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook