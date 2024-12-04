Winter Weather Alerts in Place for our Neighborhoods as we Track Impactful Winter Weather

LANSING, Mich. — We are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory for all of our neighborhoods except Hillsadale county. However, we are looking at similar impacts in Hillsdale compared to the areas that have been advised. Early this evening, we started to see a mix in precipitation with rain and some ice as it crossed our neighborhoods into eastern Michigan.

We will start to see some more snow arriving this evening as a cold front is expected to move through at around 7 PM. Our precipitation type will turn to snow once this front advances with winds also picking up. We could see gusts exceed 40 mph. This could cause travel disruptions as heavy snow and strong winds could reduce visibility down to about a quarter of a mile. It is best to stay weather aware when heading out the door for this evenings commute as well as tomorrow mornings commute.

We will be left with lake effect snow showers as we head into the early morning hours of Thursday where we could see some of this snow extend into our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. We will continue to keep you updated.

