Winter Weather Advisory up for potentially heavy lake effect snow

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/10/2024

After a mild start to the work week on Monday, the midweek period has a shot of winter in store for us. Cloudy skies tonight will give way to isolated snow showers after midnight in some of our neighborhoods. Watch out for a few slick spots on the roads, with lows headed for the low 30s.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 AM Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BARRY, CALHOUN, CLINTON, EATON, INGHAM, IONIA, JACKSON. 2"-4" of snow accumulation is likely due to lake effect snow.

WSYM Lake effect snow showers develop Wednesday, and could be heavy at times.

Snow showers will become more widespread throughout the day on Wednesday as westerly winds gradually increase. Bursts of heavier snow are likely to develop during the evening and overnight hours as an Arctic cold front sweeps across the state. Daytime highs will top out around freezing, then quickly dive into the mid teens Wednesday night.

WSYM Snowfall forecast through Noon Thursday.

A few snow showers will stick around into Thursday morning, but will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 2"-4" are expected for the majority of our neighborhoods, with locations around Charlotte coming in closer to the 4" end of that range. Locally higher amounts will be possible depending on where the heaviest lake effect bands set up.

After the snow, brace yourself for a frigid Thursday. Highs will only reach the middle to upper teens, and with breezy conditions, it will likely feel more like the single-digits at times.

