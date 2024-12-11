Winter Weather Advisory to Bring Accumulating Snow to our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Waking up this morning, we are tracking a band of snow moving through our northern neighborhoods of Eaton, Ingham, and southern Clinton counties. We will continue to see snow as we head through the day today as a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at the top of the 7 AM hour. This Advisory has been issued for Clinton, Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties. This Advisory is set to last through 7 AM on Thursday.

Fox 47 News Winter Weather Advisory

We will see scattered areas of snow along and behind the cold front that is expected to move through the area later tonight in the 8 PM hour which could reduce visibility. Behind the cold front, winds will pick up with gusts expected to max at around 35 mph. This could also pose a risk to travelers with blowing snow. These winds will continue throughout tomorrow as well as lake effect snow showers will be the main precipitation driver for Thursday.

We can expect to see accumulations in our neighborhoods and below you can see what we are currently tracking.

Fox 47 News Snow Forecast 121124

Snow isn't the only headline in the forecast. With these winds, feels like temperatures are likely to dip below 0 F. This will occur overnight tonight and possibly into the daytime hours tomorrow. Impactful winter weather is expected to come to an end once we enter the overnight hours of Thursday.

