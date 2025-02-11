Winter Weather Advisory issued with heavy snow on the way Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 1:00 PM Wednesday until 7:00 AM Thursday for all of our neighborhoods in Mid-Michigan. Snowfall amounts from 2" to as much as 7" expected, with the potential for as much as 0.1" of ice in some areas.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 1:00 PM Wednesday until 7:00 AM Thursday.

Clouds will either remain in place or increase depending on where you are this evening, but conditions will remain otherwise dry. Temperatures will remain around average for mid-February, falling to the middle teens with light ENE winds at 4-8 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday

Wednesday is still expected to start on a quiet note, with good travel conditions expected for the morning drive. All best are off after middy though, as snow showers developing between noon and 2:00 PM quickly become a widespread, steady snow. Periods of occasionally heavy snow will continue throughout Wednesday evening, making for snow-covered roads and hazardous travel conditions.

WSYM Snowfall Potential, Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Steady snow will begin to taper off to snow showers after 2:00 AM, with some activity likely to persist into the Thursday morning commute before ending by mid-morning. Snowfall totals will range from 4"-7" across most of our neighborhoods around the Capital Region south to Jackson. Farther south of I-94, 2"-5" of snow is expected with the potential for up to 0.1" of ice due to some mixed freezing rain.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

Our weather will take a quieter turn just in time for Valentine's Day on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs only in the low 20s. The quiet will be short-lived though, as it remains likely the a new disturbance will bring a second round of snow to the area on Saturday. Early data suggests this event could bring at least another 3" of snow to the area, but we will be closely monitoring this system throughout the week.

