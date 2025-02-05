Winter Weather Advisory in effect for icy conditions tonight

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 PM this evening until 9:00 AM Thursday. A wintry mix and freezing rain will create icy conditions that will persist through the Thursday morning commute.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9:00 AM Thursday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Thursday

After a largely quiet start to our Wednesday evening, a mixture of snow and sleet will begin to spread across our neighborhoods between 10:00 PM and midnight. Freezing rain will also begin to mix in overnight, leading to icy conditions that will set the stage for dangerous travel conditions Thursday morning. Untreated surfaces will be especially vulnerable to quick ice buildup as temperatures hover in the mid 20s.

WSYM Ice potential through 12:00 PM Thursday.

Freezing rain and mixed precipitation will wrap up around daybreak on Thursday, but the icy conditions will likely persist until around midday when temperatures begin to climb above freezing. Total ice accumulation will range from 0.05-0.10" around our neighborhoods. That amount of ice shouldn't cause issues with power outages, but increasingly strong winds in the afternoon could.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Gusts, 3:00 PM Thursday

As drier air filters in on Thursday afternoon, some clearing is expected after 3:00 PM. Winds will sharply increase as they pivot to the west, sustained at 15-25 mph. Gusts could top 40 mph at times, with similarly windy conditions expected through Thursday night. Secure any loose objects around your home, and be prepared for isolated power outages.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

Friday will be a quieter day with diminishing winds and mostly cloudy skies. That quiet will be short-lived, as a new storm system brings another wintry mess our way on Saturday. This system is starting to look more like a snow event, but a wintry mix remains possible for neighborhoods south of Lansing.

