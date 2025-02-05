Winter Weather Advisories issued for our Neighborhoods for Icy Conditions into Thursday Morning

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for both Jackson and Hillsdale counties as we continue to track the freezing rain that will move into our neighborhoods this evening. The advisory in Jackson will go into effect at 10PM Wednesday evening and last through 9AM Thursday morning. The advisory in Hillsdale will go into effect at 7 PM this evening and last through 10AM Thursday morning.

Fox 47 News Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Jackson and Hillsdale Counties

Wintry Mix will start to enter our neighborhoods at around 10 PM this evening and will become widespread by the time we pass midnight. All of our neighborhoods have a chance to observe freezing rain overnight tonight that could produce slick road conditions. However, ice accumulations are trending higher in our southern neighborhoods that are under that Winter Weather Advisory. We could see areas in Hillsdale meet or exceed .1" of ice. Areas in Jackson could reach up to .1" of ice. This amount of ice could also cause potential power outages.

Fox 47 News Southern Neighborhoods Could See up to a Tenth of an Inch of Ice by Thursday's Morning Commute

Precipitation should be out of the way by 9 AM on Thursday as our temperatures warm throughout the day into the mid 30's for a high. Winds will also pick up into the afternoon where we could see gusts across all of our neighborhoods meet or exceed 40 mph. Best timing for this would be in the mid afternoon hours. We will still see breezy conditions continue into the overnight hours as our winds shift from the northwest. This will help cool our temperatures down for Friday.

Fox 47 News Winds Gusting up to 40 mph Thursday Afternoon

We are also still watching the similar system that is tracking towards the Great Lakes on Saturday. This system is looking to bring mainly snow for our neighborhoods along and north of I-96, and a wintry mix for neighborhoods south of I-96. We could definitely see some hazardous travel conditions for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We will continue to watch this system's progression for any changes.

Fox 47 News Looking Ahead to More Snow and Wintry Mix on Saturday

