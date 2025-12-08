Winter Tightens Its Grip: Colder Temperatures and Repeated Snow Chances Coming

A Busy Week of Clipper Systems Brings Multiple Rounds of Snow and Colder Air

A parade of clipper systems will continue to sweep across the Great Lakes this week, bringing several rounds of light snow, occasional mixed precipitation, and a stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures across Southwest Lower Michigan.

Monday Night: Light Snow with Lake Enhancement

Another clipper system arrives Monday night, originating from southwest Canada and tracking across the northern Plains and Great Lakes. As it moves through, southwest winds off Lake Michigan may add a bit of lake enhancement, especially for the northern part of the viewing area.



North of I-96 but farther east: 1–3 inches

Elsewhere: Lighter amounts expected

Road conditions may become slick overnight into early Tuesday.

Tuesday Night: Stronger Clipper with Rain/Snow Mix South of I-96

A second, stronger clipper follows quickly on its heels Tuesday night. This system is expected to deepen both at the surface and aloft, but it will also pull warmer air northward, especially south of I-96.



Northern counties (near and north of M-46): 3–5 inches of snow likely

South of I-96: An inch or less before precipitation mixes with or changes to rain

Late Tuesday night: Colder air pours in, turning any lingering precipitation back to snow

The track of the low-pressure system will be crucial in determining where the heaviest snow falls. Current guidance places the low moving across central Wisconsin and then north of M-46.

Wednesday Night: Light Lake-Effect Snow

As the core of the upper trough passes overhead Wednesday night, colder northwest winds will support light lake-effect snow. Moisture is limited, so accumulations should remain small. Highs on Wednesday may briefly warm into the 30s before colder air settles in behind the system.

Thursday Night: Another Clipper, Another Light Snow Chance

Yet another weak clipper slides through Thursday night, bringing an additional inch or so of light snow across the region.

Friday Night: Strong Cold Front Brings More Snow

A stronger cold front arrives Friday night, driven by a potent upper-level disturbance. Snow is likely, though it’s too early to pinpoint exact amounts. Behind this system, temperatures drop sharply.

Colder Than Normal Through the Week

Southwest Lower Michigan will stay locked beneath an upper trough and steady northwest flow aloft, keeping temperatures colder than average for early December.



Wednesday: The warmest day of the week, thanks to a brief south wind ahead of the stronger clipper

Next Weekend: Very cold, with highs only in the lower 20s

Expect a true winter feel as we head through the week with multiple rounds of snow and persistent cold.

