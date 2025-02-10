Winter Storm Watch issued for potentially heavy midweek snow

LANSING, Mich. — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for the following counties: BARRY, CLINTON, EATON, INGHAM, IONIA, LIVINGSTON, SHIAWASSEE. A significant winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, and possibly mixed precipitation to the area, with 5" or more of snow possible.

WSYM Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

In the meantime, our weather will remain quiet and seasonably cold tonight. Clouds will go back on the increase this evening, all while winds turn calm. Temperatures will quickly fall toward the upper teens thanks to the clearer skies this evening, and then hold steady overnight as clouds increase.

WSYM Bus Stop Forecast, Tuesday

Tuesday will remain quiet in advance of our midweek storm system. We'll look for mostly cloudy skies with the small chance for a few flurries. Highs will hold a little colder than on Monday thanks to the added cloud cover, topping out in the mid 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Wednesday

Wednesday starts out cloudy, but quiet in the morning as a new storm system begins to track out of the central United States. Scattered snow showers will break out across our neighborhoods between noon and 2:00 PM, quickly developing into a steady, occasionally heavy snow that will last well into Wednesday night. Snow-covered roads and poor visibility are expected in time for the Wednesday evening commute, and will likely persist to some extent into the Thursday morning drive.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, Wednesday through Thursday morning

Steady snow is expected to wrap up just before daybreak on Thursday, with some leftover snow showers possible through midday. When all is said and done, most of our northern neighborhoods including the Capital District can expect 5-8" of new snowfall. Neighborhoods along and south of I-94 may see some mixed precipitation, keeping snowfall amounts slightly lower around 2-5" along with the potential for a light glaze of ice.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

Scattered lake effect snow showers will keep travel conditions dicey well into Thursday evening, but Friday is looking better just in time for Valentine's Day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we'll get a break from the snow with highs in the low 20s. Cleanup from the midweek snow may prove short-lived though, as another round of snow may be in the cards for Saturday. Stayed tuned for continuing updates on both systems throughout the week!

