Winter Storm Watch Issued for All of our Neighborhoods Beginning Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — We are looking at another tame day today in our neighborhoods. High temperatures will cool following a cold front that is expected to advance through Tuesday morning. High temperatures are looking to range in the mid 20's today throughout all of our neighborhoods. Mostly Cloudy skies are favored ahead of our next big weather maker arriving tomorrow.

Fox 47 News Impactful Winter Weather Arriving Wednesday Afternoon

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of our neighborhoods as of Tuesday morning. This watch will go into effect at 1 PM on Wednesday and last through Thursday morning.

Fox 47 News Watch Goes Into Effect Wednesday at 1 PM

Timing of this system looks to be on track to arrive in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday as scattered snow then turning to a more steady widespread snow event in the evening hours. This will impact our Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute as snow totals could possibly exceed 6" in certain neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Snowfall Potential Wednesday Through Thursday Morning

We have a small chance of seeing a light glaze of ice fall in our most southern neighborhoods including Hillsdale County. This chance is small as we are still tracking a widespread snow event. We will continue to keep you updated if we see any changes in the system's track.

Fox 47 News Small Chance for Ice Accumulation for our most Southern Neighborhoods

By Valentines Day, we will dry out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 20's. We will warm heading into the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday possibly exceeding 30 degrees. We are also watching another round of snow for this weekend which could disrupt travel. We will continue to watch additional snow carefully as we head through the rest of the week.

