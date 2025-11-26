Winter storm meets Thanksgiving holiday travelers in Midwest and Northeast

As the U.S. enters one of the busiest travel days of the year, many Americans are getting their first blast of winter weather this season.

Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued for the Upper Midwest as a snowstorm sweeps across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Lake-effect snow could also pound areas from northeast Ohio to western New York.

Adding to travel difficulties, gusty winds are expected across much of the Midwest. The blast of wintry weather comes after the Midwest and Northeast experienced mild conditions in recent days.

While snow is not expected in the major cities of the Northeast, wet weather is forecast Wednesday for cities such as Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Those conditions are expected to give way to cooler, windier weather on Thursday.

Another storm could bring a mix of snow and rain to the Midwest and Northeast as people return home this weekend.

While the eastern half of the U.S. experiences the coldest weather of the season so far, the western U.S. is forecast to have relatively warmer and more tranquil conditions than usual for this time of year.