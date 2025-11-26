Winter blasts into Mid-Michigan with lake effect snow and strong winds beginning Wednesday

WSYM Wind Advisory in effect from 7:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 PM Thursday.

WSYM Winter Weather alerts in effect from 7:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 PM Thursday.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for BARRY and CALHOUN Counties from 7:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 PM Thursday, with a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for EATON, IONIA, and JACKSON Counties.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Wednesday

Tuesday's rain-making disturbance is on the way out tonight, leaving areas of drizzle behind for much of tonight. Some light showers will be possible from time to time as well, especially after midnight as our next disturbance begins its approach. Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s most of the night, then fall to around 40 degrees by sunrise.

A new, more-potent low pressure system and cold front will sweep into the Great Lakes on Wednesday. Any leftover rain showers in the morning will change to snow showers by midday. Winds will increase sharply as the system moves east in the afternoon, picking up to 20-25 mph, gusting in excess of 45 mph at times.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Wednesday

The increasing winds combined with temperatures falling into the 30s will lead to an outbreak of lake effect snow showers during the afternoon, becoming increasingly widespread into Wednesday night. Folks traveling ahead of Thanksgiving will need to plan on additional driving time and be prepared for rapid changes in conditions. Visibility will drop rapidly in snow bands, and roads will quickly become slippery or snow-covered. Strong winds will add an extra layer of difficulty, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 3:00 PM Thursday

These conditions will continue on a very cold Thanksgiving Day. Expect occasional snow showers for the holiday, and continue to use caution if you will be traveling. Highs will only reach the low 30s, with windy conditions making it feel more like the teens to low 20s.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, Wednesday through Friday morning

Snow accumulations will vary across Mid-Michigan, lighter in our eastern communities, and heaviest to the west where lake effect snow is heavier and more persistent. Locations from St. Johns and Lansing to Ann Arbor will pick up 1-2" of snow from Wednesday through Friday morning. 2-4" is likely for neighborhoods from Ionia to Jackson and Hillsdale, with 4-8" or more along and west of I-69.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Arctic air sticks around on Friday, but we get a break from the snow showers under mostly cloudy skies. Dress warmly if you're headed out for some Black Friday shopping as highs will remain stuck in the low 30s. Highs stay in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for another disturbance heading our way. Returning snow showers will be possible late Friday afternoon, becoming more of a rain/snow mix on Sunday. This could mean another round of messy travel home from the holiday weekend, so make sure to keep an eye on the forecast, and plan accordingly.

