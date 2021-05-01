Windy with highs in the 70's Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — As winds lighten this evening and a chilly Canadian high slides in, temperatures will fall quickly towards freezing tonight. Areas of frost are possible away from Lake Michigan, so cover the plants or bring them indoors. The light winds Saturday morning will become strong by the afternoon, with gusts to 40 mph possible. There will be some cloud cover around this weekend, but highs on Saturday should get to 70° and Sunday closer to 80°. A few showers are possible with the front Saturday morning and afternoon as well as Sunday morning. Showers and storms are more likely area-wide by Sunday evening. An unsettled pattern with showers and storms will start off next week both Monday and Tuesday, but drier air will work in for the remainder of the week.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase around sunrise. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and lighter winds. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the low/middle 30s. Winds northwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning with lows in the low/mid-30s, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and warmer. An isolated or scattered shower is possible late morning into the afternoon. Highs around 70. Wind south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with breezy conditions and showers/storms developing in the evening/overnight into Monday. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

