Windy Weekend on the way

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

Tonight is going to be clear and quiet with lows in the mid 40s before things get windy over the weekend.

Expect plenty of sun and mid 70s on Saturday, as the wind starts to pick up a bit. A GALE WATCH has been posted for Lake Michigan from Saturday afternoon into Sunday!

More shower chances and perhaps a rumble of thunder arrive very late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with the passage of another stronger front.

Sunday is when the wind really starts to pick up with gusts out of the west 30-35 MPH. This front knocks our high temperatures into the 60s for part of next week.

Overall, there are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 60s.

