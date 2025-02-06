Winds Pick up Thursday Afternoon with Leftover Slick Spots Possible for Evening Commute

LANSING, Mich. — The winter weather alerts in our neighborhoods have expired this morning as our temperatures continue to warm throughout the afternoon. This will allow for road crews to continue treating roadways for any leftover slick spots. Back roads could still see some issues for the evening commute so make sure you are staying weather aware when heading out on the roads.

We will have a chance to see some clearing in the late afternoon hours on Thursday before the sun sets. Our main impacts for the afternoon will be our winds. These strong winds are driven on the back end of the low pressure system that brought the wintry mix this morning to our neighborhoods. We could see gusts this afternoon exceed 35 mph with gusts possibly meeting or exceeding 40 mph later in the evening and past the midnight. Overnight, our winds will calm, but if you have any light objects on porches and patios, it would be best to bring them inside for the rest of the day and overnight periods.

Fox 47 News We Could See Gusts Meet or Exceed 40 mph this Afternoon and Evening

Friday, we will take a break from any impactful events with temperatures cooling back into the mid 20's across our neighborhoods with dry conditions. Saturday will bring our next weather maker. A low pressure system is tracking toward the Great Lakes region that will drive snow showers in our neighborhoods beginning Saturday morning lasting through late Saturday evening. This event is favoring more snow than ice. However, we could see some light ice fall for neighborhoods along and south of I-94. We will continue to monitor for any changes in the track as we head closer towards the end of the week.

Fox 47 News Chance of Light Ice Falling Along and South of I-94

Fox 47 News Snow Arrives Saturday Morning and Lasts Through Late Overnight Saturday

We will dry up heading into Super Bowl Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 20's.

