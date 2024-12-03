Winds Pick up this Evening ahead of our next Snowfall

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures today could reach above freezing in our neighborhoods following a period of below average daytime high temperatures. We are expected to hover right around freezing today with southwesterly flow picking up this evening.

Heading into tomorrow wind gusts could possibly exceed 30 mph as a clipper system moves towards the great lakes region. This quick moving system will bring our next round of snow showers in the late afternoon hours of Wednesday through early Thursday morning. We could see some accumulating snow with this system. With the elevated winds, we could also see some hazardous travel conditions. We will be watching very closely as we head through the beginning of the week.

This clipper system will also allow a cold front to advance through that will cool our daytime highs back below freezing as we end this work week. We will see a gradual rise in temperatures as we head into the weekend. By the time we start next week, we could see daytime highs back in the 40's.

