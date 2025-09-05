Winds diminish as we settle in for a Fall-like weekend across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Friday's strong winds will begin to diminish this evening as a reinforcing shot of cool air sweeps in behind a departing cold front. Some brief clearing is expected before midnight, but we'll trend back toward mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain chilly, falling to the mid 40s with southwest winds diminishing to 6-12 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Saturday

Fall weather all weekend here in our neighborhoods, perfect for getting some of that first apple cider of the season! We get the weekend rolling with variable clouds and sunshine on Saturday, owing to the continued cool fetch of air blowing in from Lake Michigan. A few showers may come along for the ride, but any activity will be isolated and minimally disruptive to outdoor plans.

WSYM Spartan Football Forecast, Saturday

Dress warmly if you're headed to East Lansing as the Spartans take the field against Boston College! Pre-game temperatures in the low 60s will cool into the 50s, just like last week. Showers are expected to diminish by kickoff, so no need to worry about getting wet.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/5/2025

Sunday trends a little sunnier as wind pivot into the west-northwest and scale back some of the lake influence over our neighborhoods. No change to the Fall feeling though, with highs still locked in the mid 60s, and lows headed for the low 40s Sunday night. Some of us could even wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s on Monday morning!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Dry weather continues through most of next week as we go on a warming trend. Partly to mostly sunny skies will have the run of things Monday through Thursday, with highs finding their way back into the middle and upper 70s by midweek. Friday rounds out the work week with the chance for returning showers as a new disturbance heads for the Great Lakes.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.