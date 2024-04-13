Winds Die Down for a Pleasant Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We started this week with near record breaking temperatures and closed it out with a cool down and gusty winds. This weekend looks to be a bit tame.

Heading into Saturday, winds will gradually die down throughout the day with clear skies allowing for the sun to make an appearance through most of the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50's.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we are watching for a chance of isolated showers that could bring a rumble of thunder, however, we are lacking instability for any major severe weather threats. This precip will move through the area quickly overnight allowing for another clear Sunday.

Behind the system that could bring isolated rain, strong southerly flow will allow for warm air advection to warm our high temperatures in the lower 70's for Sunday afternoon.

We are watching for more chances of uniform precip later next week as well as a cool down for late next week, but for now we are enjoying our spring-like weather this weekend.

