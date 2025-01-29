Winds Calming Throughout the Day Today with Dry Conditions into the Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — We're tracking some snow showers this Wednesday morning affiliated with a cold front that is tracking south through our neighborhoods. We are not expecting anything too impactful with these snow showers, and we should see them coming to an end by 10 AM Wednesday morning. Once the cold front moves through, our high temperatures will cool to around freezing this afternoon with on and off again cloud cover.

Wind gusts today are improving in comparison to the past two days. However, they remain strong as they dwindle through the afternoon and evening. We could see max wind gusts today ranging from 30-35 mph.

Fox 47 News Max Wind Gusts at 35 mph Today Possible

We are still watching the low pressure system tracking in from the south that will bring warmer temperatures to our neighborhoods and mixed precipitation. High temperatures tomorrow are looking to meet or exceed 40 degrees as we are expected to stay dry with some intervals of sunshine. Precipitation is looking to start late Thursday evening in the form of rain. In the overnight hours into Friday morning, our temperatures are expected to dip around freezing allowing for a wintry mix. This could still cause problems on the roadways for the morning commute and we will continue to track timings of the switch over from rain to mixed precipitation as we could observe some changes.

Fox 47 News Southern Low Pressure System to Warm us up and Bring Mixed Precipitation

Fox 47 News Mixed Precip Tracking Through our Neighborhoods Friday Morning

