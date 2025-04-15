Wind Gusts as High as 40 mph Tuesday with Cooler Temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures cool today on the back end of the low pressure system that is driving rain and snow in the state of Michigan Tuesday morning. As an upper level trough situates itself over Michigan, high temps across our neighborhoods will only reach the mid 40's today. This is well below average for this time of year.

However, warmer air is on the way for this week as we prepare for our next weather maker on Friday.

Fox 47 News Temperatures in the 40's Today on Back End of Low Pressure

Winds continue to be a main impact today, now out of the northwest. This is helping to transfer colder air into our neighborhoods with gusts as high as 40 mph today. We will continue to see these breezy conditions as we head into Wednesday. However, it will be in a calming trend with winds becoming less of an issue by Wednesday late afternoon.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts as High as 40 mph Tuesday

High pressure as the surface will make way for some sunshine during the afternoon hours on Wednesday as our temperatures gradually warm back into the lower 50's.

Thursday sees more cloud cover in the afternoon hours ahead of an area of low pressure that will traverse northeast towards our neighborhoods. This will drive warm, moist air into the state on Friday with high temperatures in the mid to lower 70's.

Fox 47 News Warmer Air Arrives Friday with Chances for Thunderstorms

Multiple rounds of showers beginning early Friday morning and another round Friday evening will bring opportunity for Thunderstorms and potential severe weather. There is still a lot to iron out about timing and evolution of this low, but we will continue to monitor as we head through the week.

Fox 47 News Friday Evening Showers Could Produce Severe Thunderstorms

