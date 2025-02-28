Wind Advisory Issued for all of our Neighborhoods Today as we Track More Showers

LANSING, Mich. — A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of our neighborhoods today as a low level jet is expected to move across our neighborhoods. We could see wind gusts reach 45 mph today. If you have any loose objects outside on porches and patios, make sure to bring them inside today.

Fox 47 News In Effect From 10 AM Friday to 4 PM Friday

We will see our strongest winds from 10 AM Friday to 5:30 PM Friday with a brief break in the evening. Winds will pick back up around 7:30 PM Friday evening and last through the overnight hours and weaken throughout the day Saturday.

Fox 47 News Breezy Conditions with Wind Gusts Possibly Exceeding 40 mph

We will also be watching for showers today as a clipper system will drive showers as early as 9 AM Friday morning in the form of Rain as our temps warm throughout the day. We are looking at highs in the upper 40's, flirting with 50 degrees.

A break from showers will occur this afternoon as the center of the low passes through the northern portion of the mitten. Scattered rain showers will start back up this evening and switch over to snow in the overnight hours as we cool due to a lake effect snow setup with winds shifting out of the northwest.

Lake effect snow showers could last through Saturday afternoon with light accumulations. We could see some slick spots on roadways due to temperatures trending below freezing on Saturday. At most, we could see a half an inch of snow in our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News We Could Potentially Observe Some Rain and Snow Through Saturday

We also remember Friday Feb 28th, 2024, in which an EF-1 Tornado traveled through the Marshall area in Calhoun Co.. This severe weather brought damage to buildings as well as record breaking heat the day before. You can see more information on the event below.

Fox 47 News Feb 28th Marshall Tornado Look Back

