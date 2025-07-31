Wildfire smoke lingers over Mid-Michigan, poor air quality through Friday

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect until midnight Friday for all of Mid-Michigan. Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to linger over the region into Friday, resulting in reduced air quality. Continue to limit time and strenuous activity outdoors, especially if you have respiratory ailments or heart conditions.

Outside of the smoky conditions, our weather has at last taken a much more comfortable turn today. Humidity levels have plummeted, temperatures have turned milder, and we're going to keep it this way well into the weekend. Skies will be hazy, but generally clear this evening into tonight, with lows taking a Fall-like turn to the low 50s. That's close to 10 degrees below average for the end of July, but welcome refreshing change.

High pressure will continue to track closer to the Great Lakes on Friday, treating us to continued comfortable weather as we kick off the month of August. Smoky conditions aside, we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies, with another day of highs in the mid 70s. Humidity levels will remain low, helping lows take another cool dip toward the low 50s Friday night.

Put it on repeat for Saturday and Sunday here in our neighborhoods. High pressure remains at the helm all weekend, so mostly sunny skies will continue with comfortably warm conditions. Even as highs inch back into the low 80s on Sunday, humidity levels will remain low.

The only real question mark for the weekend centers on the smoky conditions. Where initial forecasts pointed toward the smoke being pushed out of the region, latest data suggests any clearing may be short-lived later Friday evening.

More smoke may settle over the region again by Saturday morning, and will light winds over the weekend thanks to high pressure, that haze may linger into Sunday as well. We will continue to monitor the forecasts closely and pass along updates as they become available.

