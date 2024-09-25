We're Tracking More Chances for Much Needed Rain in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Following an active weather day in our southern neighborhoods, we are still tracking the chance to see some much needed rain in our neighborhoods.

September is coming to a close fast and a lot of our neighborhoods have still struggled to reach an inch of rain recorded this year. Thankfully, we will be seeing more rain this week which is expected to be less impactful then what we saw yesterday evening.

Remnants of the low pressure system that brought severe weather yesterday will hang around bringing more scattered rain showers possible. This rain looks to light and carry minimal impacts with it. Best timing to see this rain in our neighborhoods will be in the early afternoon into early evening hours. High's for the day will be around normal in the lower 70's.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook